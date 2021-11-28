Central districts report less than 75 COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

28 November 2021 20:21 IST

The central region reported 73 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four patients died of the viral infection- two from Thanjavur and one each from Nagapattinam and Tiruchi.

This is the first time since the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021, that the nine districts in the central region have registered a combined total of fewer than 75 cases on a single day.

Nineteen patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, while 17 were reported in Karur and Thanjavur districts.

The remaining six districts registered less than 10 cases in each.

Eight were reported in Nagapattinam and four in Tiruvarur. Three patients tested positive in Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur. Two fresh cases were registered in Pudukottai and none in Perambalur.