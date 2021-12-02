Central districts report less than 60 COVID-19 cases for the first time

The central region reported 58 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One patient died of the viral infection in Thanjavur.

This is the first time that the total number of cases in the region was less than 60 cases. All nine districts in the central region had 15 or lesser COVID-19 cases, reflecting a significant dip in the spread of the viral infection.

Fifteen patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, while 13 infections were reported in Karur and 11 in the Thanjavur district.

Five patients each reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. In Pudukottai district, four COVID-19 cases were reported and in Mayiladuthurai, three.

Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported one fresh COVID-19 case each – the lowest in the region.