Central districts report less than 400 fresh cases

The central districts reported 361 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the lowest number of fresh cases reported since the spike in cases since May. The number of deaths reported too was markedly lower than the previous days. Two patients succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday.

Perambalur and Thanjavur districts reported one fresh case each, while no deaths were reported in the other seven districts in the region.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 120 patients reporting positive. However, the district continues to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last few weeks.

In Tiruchi district, 76 patients tested positive for the infection.

The seven other districts in the central region reported less than 35 fresh cases each.

Nagapattinam district reported 40 fresh cases, while Pudukottai reported 31 and Tiruvarur 28. In Mayiladuthurai, 20 patients reported COVID-19 positive, 19 in Ariyalur, and 18 In Karur. Perambalur district reported the lowest COVID-19 cases in the region with nine fresh cases on Sunday.