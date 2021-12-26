Tiruchirapalli

Central districts report less than 40 COVID-19 cases

The central region reported 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in continuation with the declining trend prevalent across the State. One death due to the viral infection was reported in Tiruchi district.

All nine districts in the central region reported 10 or lesser number of cases. A total of 10 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, while Karur reported nine and Thanjavur, eight.

Four patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur, three in Perambalur. Two patients contracted the infection in Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, Pudukkottai and Ariyalur registered one case each while Mayiladuthurai reported none on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 8:17:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/central-districts-report-less-than-40-covid-19-cases/article38043373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY