Tiruchirapalli

Central districts report less than 200 fresh cases

The central region reported 194 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases reported on a single day since the peak of the second wave in May.

Five deaths due to the viral infection were registered in the region. Three patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi, while two more died in Thanjavur.

Thanjavur district reported a dip in the number of cases compared to the previous days. On Monday, 61 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases. In Tiruvarur, 27 patients tested positive for the viral infection, and in Nagapattinam, 16. Karur district registered 12 cases, Mayiladuthurai, 12 and Pudukottai, nine. In Ariyalur six patients tested positive and in Perambalur three - the lowest in the district.


