Central districts report less than 100 cases

The central region reported 99 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first time less than 100 cases were registered since the peak of the second wave in May. Four patients succumbed to the viral infection, all hailing from Tiruchi district.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection continued to be slightly higher than in other districts - 30 patients reported positive on Friday.

In Thanjavur, 26 patients tested positive while the other seven districts in the central region reported less than 20 cases.

Karur reported 15 cases, while Tiruvarur and Nagapttinam registered 10 each. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai reported three cases each and Pudukottai, two. None tested positive for the viral infection in Perambalur.