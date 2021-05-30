Central districts report around 4,500 fresh cases for second consecutive day

The central region on Sunday recorded 4,525 fresh cases of COVID-19. A total of 47 deaths were reported in the region, with seven of the eight districts reporting at least one death caused by the viral infection.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Karur was next with nine casualties, while Ariyalur reported seven deaths. Five deaths were recorded in Pudukottai, four each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and three in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district reported a slight spike of around 100 cases on Sunday. As many as 1,128 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Intensive care beds were at capacity at most hospitals, including private ones, in the district.

According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, there were only 19 vacant ICU beds in the entire district. There were around 112 vacant oxygen-support beds after Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital scaled up its bed capacity. Meanwhile, 92 patients were discharged from Tiruchi MGMGH after recovering from COVID-19.

In Thanjavur, 786 patients reported positive, reflecting a slight decline over the last few days. Thanjavur district had 30 vacant ICU beds for COVID-19.

Nagapattinam reported 665 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 585 fresh cases. Nagapattinam had 13 ICU beds and 15 oxygen-support beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had seven ICU beds and 36 oxygen-support beds.

Karur district reported a slight drop in cases with 488 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. Karur had one of the least numbers of vacancies in ICU and oxygen-support beds. Only two ICU beds and six oxygen-support beds were available.

Pudukottai reported 330 fresh cases, Perambalur 275 and Ariyalur 268. Bed vacancy in these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had only five vacant ICU beds, Perambalur had seven and Ariyalur one.