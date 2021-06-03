Central districts report around 4,205 fresh cases

Tiruchi

03 June 2021 20:26 IST

The central region on Thursday recorded 4,205 fresh cases of COVID-19. While the number of cases reported witnessed a decline, there was a significant increase in the number of deaths reported. On Thursday, 68 deaths were reported with all eight districts in the region reporting at eight deaths due to the viral infection.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Karur and Thanjavur came a close second with each reporting 10 deaths. Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts reported eight deaths each, while seven deaths each were recorded in Nagapattinam, Permabalur and Pudukottai.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,020 patients testing positive. Tiruchi district reported 823 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Seventy-two patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Wednesday.

Tiurvarur reported 620 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Nagapattinam, with 613 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam, had only 10 ICU beds vacant while Tiruvarur had 11 ICU beds.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 326 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. Karur had one of the least numbers of vacancies of ICU and oxygen-support beds. Only six ICU beds were available.

Pudukottai reported 311 fresh cases, Ariyalur, 264 and Perambalur, 228. Bed vacancy in these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had only six vacant ICU beds, Perambalur had seven, and Ariyalur none.