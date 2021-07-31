Central districts report a slight increase in fresh COVID-19 cases

31 July 2021 20:31 IST

TIRUCHI

The districts in the central region reported 3369 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight increase over the past few days. Five patients died of the viral infection in the districts in the region.

Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi while one patient each died in Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Pudukottai. The other six districts reported no COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

In Thanjavur, 124 patients tested positive, a slight spike over the last few days. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 70 cases. Tiruvarur district too reported a marked high with 53 fresh cases reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam, district reported 39 fresh cases, Pudukottai 23 and Ariyalur 21. In Mayiladuthurai district, 16 patients reported positive and in Karur, 14. Perambalur district, meanwhile, continued to record the lowest cases among the central districts with nine fresh cases.