Central districts report 900 fresh cases of COVID-19

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Friday reported 900 fresh cases for COVID-19. The number of deaths reported too witnessed a significant decline. As many as 24 patients died.

All districts reported less than 10 deaths. Seven patients died in Tiruchi district. Nagapattinam recorded five deaths, while Tiruvarur and Thanjavur reported four each. Three patients died in Ariyalur district, while one died in Perambalur. No deaths were reported in both Karur and Perambalur districts.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 277 patients reporting positive. The district has continued to report a significant dip in numbers over the last few weeks and has reported less than 300 cases for the first time since April.

In Tiruchi district, 220 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported 97 fresh cases. Pudukottai reported 73, while Tiruvarur reported 72. Meanwhile, Karur reported 69 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 22 ICU beds vacant, and Pudukottai, 17. Karur had increased its ICU- bed vacancy to 71, Tiruvarur had 68, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 271 and 199 beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Perambalur district reported 33. Meanwhile, Perambalur had 40 vacant ICU beds, and Ariyalur 19.