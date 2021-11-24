Tiruchirapalli

Central districts report 82 fresh cases, one death

The central region reported 82 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One patient, who hailed from Thanjavur district succumbed to the viral infection.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection witnessed a slight decline. A total of 25 patients reported positive. The remaining seven districts in the region reported less than 20 cases.

In Thanjavur, 19 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur reported 17 fresh cases while Tiruvarur reported nine. In Nagapattinam, five patients tested COVID-19 positive, Mayiladuthurai reported four. Ariyalur and Perambalur reported two cases each, while Pudukottai registered one case- the lowest in the region.


