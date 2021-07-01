Central districts report 745 cases, 40 deaths

TIRUCHI

01 July 2021 21:51 IST

The central districts reported a slight increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 with 745 patients testing positive for the infection on Thursday. The number of deaths reported also witnessed a sudden spike - 40 more deaths.

Thanjavur district reported a sudden spurt in the number of deaths with 23 patients succumbing to the infection. The other seven districts in the region reported five or lesser deaths. Thanjavur district reported five deaths, while Tiruchi recorded four. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection in Perambalur, while two each died in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam districts. Pudukottai district reported one while no death was reported in Karur for another day.

Thanjavur district resumed its position as the district reporting the highest number of cases in the region. A total of 248 patients reported COVID-19 positive while Tiruchi reported 198.

All other districts in the region reported less than 100 fresh cases.

In Pudukottai district, 73 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur reported 67. Ariyalur reported 48, while Karur reported 46. Nagapattinam had reported a sharp dip with 36 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 29.