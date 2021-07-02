Central districts report 718 new cases, 46 deaths

Tiruchi

02 July 2021 19:46 IST

The central districts reported a slight increase in fresh COVID-19 cases with 718 patients testing positive for the infection. The number of deaths reported also witnessed an increase - 46 deaths due to the viral infection was recorded in the bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Thanjavur district reported a sudden spurt in the number of deaths with 30 patients reported dead according to the COVID-19 bulletin.

The other seven districts in the region reported seven or lesser deaths. In Pudukottai district, seven patients succumbed to the illness, while three each died in Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts. Two patients died of COVID-19 in Nagapattinam, while one died in Perambalur. No deaths were reported in Karur and Tiruchi districts.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts. A total of 239 patients reported COVID-19 positive while Tiruchi reported 185.

All other districts in the region reported less than 100 fresh cases.

In Pudukottai district, 71 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur reported 60. Ariyalur reported 53 fresh cases and Karur 51. Nagapattinam had reported a sharp dip with 32 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 27 cases.