Central districts report 660 cases, 21 deaths

The central districts reported a dip in fresh cases for COVID-19 on Sunday. A total of 660 patients tested positive for the infection. The number of deaths reported also witnessed a significant decrease. On Saturday, 21 patients succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur district reported a reduction in the number of deaths compared to the previous days. Eight patients had died according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.

The other seven districts in the region also reported lesser deaths. In Tiruchi district, six patients succumbed to the illness, while four died in Pudukottai district. Two patients died of COVID-19 in Nagapattinam, and one in Tiruvarur. No death was reported in three districts of Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases among central districts. A total of 227 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while Tiruchi reported 116.

All other districts in the region reported less than 70 fresh cases.

In Pudukottai district, 61 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur and Ariyalur reported 52 each. Karur reported 41, Nagappattinam reported 39 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 22 positive cases.