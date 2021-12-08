Central districts report 66 COVID cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 66 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reflecting a slight dip compared to the previous days. Two patients, one from Thanjavur and the other from Karur died of the viral infection.

The nine districts pertaining to the central region reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases in each. A total of 19 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi. In Karur, 16 cases were reported, and in Thanjavur the case count was 13.

Nine patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur, while the number was three each in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. In Pudukottai, two patients tested positive for the infection, while Ariyalur reported one. Perambalur district reported no fresh case on Wednesday.