Central districts report 595 cases, 13 deaths

The central districts on Wednesday reported a dip in fresh cases of COVID-19 with 595 patients testing positive for the infection. The number of deaths reported also witnessed a drop - 13 patients succumbed to the viral infection in the region according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare issued on Wednesday.

Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts reported three deaths each, while Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, two each. Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts reported one death each. No COVID related death was reported in Karur and Perambalur districts on Wednesday.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts. A total of 198 patients reported COVID-19 positive while Tiruchi reported 142.

All other districts in the region reported less than 50 fresh cases. In Ariyalur district, 49 patients tested positive, while Tiruvarur and Pudukottai reported 46 and 44 respectively. Nagappattinam reported 36 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while the recently bifurcated Mayiladuthurai district reported 34 fresh cases. In Karur district, 27 patients tested positive for COVID-19, while Perambalur district reported 19.