Central districts report 586 new cases, 13 deaths

The central districts on Tuesday registered 586 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection.

While Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts recorded new cases in three digits, all other districts registered less than 100 cases on Tuesday.

Thanjavur continued to top the list with 206 patients testing positive for the virus. Tiruchi district followed with 146 new cases.

The day’s count was 37 in Ariyalur, 30 in Karur, 27 in Mayiladuthurai and 22 in Perambalur. Pudukottai and Tiruvarur registered 48 and 39 cases respectively.

A total of 13 patients died of pandemic-related complications in the central districts.

While four patients each died in Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts, two patients died in Ariyalur and Thanjavur. Nagapattinam district recorded the death of one patient.


