Central districts report 571 new cases, 6 deaths

190 patients test positive in Thanjavur

The central region reported 571 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, indicating a continuing declining trend over the past few days.

The number of deaths from the viral infection, too, reported a decline. Six persons succumbed to the illness in the region, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the State Health Department.

In Thanjavur district, two patients succumbed to COVID-19, while Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Perambalur reported one each. No deaths were reported in Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases among the central districts. A total of 190 patients reported positive there, while Tiruchi reported 129. All other districts in the region reported 50 or less cases.

In Pudukottai district, 50 patients tested positive, while Ariyalur reported 47 and Tiruvarur 41. Mayiladuthurai reported 35 patients testing positive for COVID-19, while Karur reported 32.

Meanwhile, in Nagapattinam district, 30 patients reported positive, and in Perambalur district 17.