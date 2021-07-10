Central districts report 515 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

10 July 2021 20:29 IST

The central region reported 515 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, reflecting the trend of a decline in cases reported across the State. Eleven more people succumbed to the illness in the region, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department.

Two patients each in five districts - Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur - succumbed to the viral infection. Karur district reported one death, while no COVID-19 deaths were reported in three districts - Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi.

Thanjavur district continues to report the highest number of cases among the central districts - 174 patients tested positive, while Tiruchi reported 116.

All other districts in the region reported less than 60 cases.

In Nagapattinam district, 54 patients tested positive, Pudukottai reported 46. Ariyalur reported 32 and Tiruvarur 30. Mayiladuthurai reported 24 fresh cases of COVID-19 while Karur reported 23. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported the lowest number of fresh cases among the central districts with 16 patients reporting COVID-19 positive on Saturday.