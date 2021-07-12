Central districts report 494 fresh COVID cases

The central region reported 494 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The region reported a sudden increase in the number of deaths, as 15 people succumbed to the illness, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department.

In Thanjavur, four patients succumbed to COVID-19, while three died in Pudukottai. Two deaths each were reported in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai reported one death each, while no fatalities were reported in Karur and Perambalur.

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of cases even as it reported a slight dip compared to the previous day. A total of 191 patients reported positive, while Tiruchi reported a further dip with 103.

The seven other districts in the region reported less than 45 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In Nagapattinam, 44 patients tested positive, while Pudukottai reported 37 and Tiruvarur 36. In Ariyalur, 26 fresh cases were reported and in Mayiladuthurai 24. Karur reported 21 cases.

Perambalur district reported the lowest number of fresh cases among the central districts with 12 patients testing COVID-19 positive on Monday.