Central districts report 4,588 fresh cases

Tiruchi

24 May 2021 20:45 IST

The central region reported 4,588 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reflecting a partial decline compared to Sunday’s 5,074. The region recorded 41 deaths, with all of the eight districts reporting at least one death, while Tiruchi district reported 22 deaths for the first time.

Karur and Thanjavir districts reported four casualties each. Three deaths each were reported in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, while two were recorded in Ariyalur and Tiruvarur. One death was recorded in Perambalur.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health in Tiruchi had begun inoculation of adults over the age of 18. “We are only giving vaccines to frontline workers in this age group - newspaper vendors, food delivery personnel, media persons, are among them. The general public will have to wait a few more days,” a senior health official said.

Tiruchi district reported 1,268 patients testing positive on Monday. Thanjavur district reported a slight drop with 918 fresh cases and Tiruvarur, 708. Nagapattinam district reported 574 cases, over a 100-case spike since Sunday, while Pudukottai reported 399.

Karur district witnessed 330 fresh cases, Ariyalur district, reported an increase with 264, and Perambalur, 127.