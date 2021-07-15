Central districts report 447 new cases, 12 deaths

The central region reported 447 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Thursday, reflecting the declining trend prevalent in most parts of the State.

The number of deaths from the viral infection, too, reported a decline as 12 people succumbed to the illness, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Health Department.

In Pudukottai district, three patients succumbed to COVID-19, while two patients each died in Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Ariyalur. One patient died in Mayiladuthurai and no fatalities were reported in Karur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

Thanjavur district continued to report the highest number of cases among central districts. A total of 163 patients reported COVID-19 positive there, while Tiruchi reported 88. All other districts in the region reported 40 or lesser cases.

In Pudukottai district, 37 patients tested positive, Ariyalur 30 and Tiruvarur 29. Mayiladuthurai reported 28, neighbouring Nagapattinam 27, and Perambalur 24. Karur district reported the lowest number of fresh cases with 21 patients reporting positive on Thursday.