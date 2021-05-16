Central districts report 4,361 fresh positive cases for the first time

TIRUCHI

16 May 2021

The central region reported 4,361 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the sharpest single-day rise the region has witnessed since the outbreak of the pandemic. The region reported 39 deaths. Tiruchi reported over 1,500 cases for the first time.

Tiruchi and Karur reported an equal number of deaths with 10 patients succumbing to the viral infection in each district. Nagapattinam and Thanjavur reported seven deaths each. Perambalur reported two deaths, and Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur reported one death each.

Tiruchi district reported the highest- ever single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,569 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Intensive-care beds and oxygen support beds were at capacity at most hospitals in the district, including private hospitals. According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Public Health, there were zero oxygen support beds, zero ICU beds and 538 normal beds.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said t the civic body was scaling up testing. “We have identified 700 workers who will go door-do-door with pulse oxymeters and test the oxygenation levels of the residents. If it is over 95%, they will be given a kit with antibiotics, vitamin and Zinc tablets. If it is less than 95%, we will lift an RT-PCR test and refer them to the Tiruchi GH."

A total of 56 fever camps was being conducted on a daily basis, and as many as 45 containment zones had been created.

In Thanjavur, 650 patients tested positive. Nagapattinam reported a spike with 604 patients reporting positive, while similar trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 529 fresh cases, and Pudukottai with 334. Perambalur and Ariyalur both reported a sharp rise with 255 and 227 cases. Karur reported a dip with 193.