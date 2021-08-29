Central districts report 347 fresh cases

The central region reported 347 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the districts continued to reflect a downward trend.

Three deaths were reported in the region with two in Tiruchi district and one in Thanjavur.

Thanjavur reported a marked spike in cases, with 76 patients testing positive, the highest number reported in the region. Tiruchi reported 57 fresh cases.

Tiruvarur reported 39 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 26. Nagapattinam reported a slight dip with 24 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai, 22 patients reported COVID-19 positive, while in Ariyalur district, 17 cases of the viral infection were reported.

Karur and Perambalur districts recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases.