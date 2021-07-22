Central districts report 330 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

22 July 2021 21:12 IST

The central region reported 330 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to data published by the Department of Health, seven people succumbed to the illness in the region.

In Thanjavur district, three patients died of the viral infection, while it was two in Tiruchi. One patient each died in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts. The remaining five districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Perambalur reported no deaths on Thursday.

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of cases among the central districts. A total of 102 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district, while Tiruchi reported 68.

All other districts in the region reported 35 or lesser cases. In Nagapattinam district, 32 fresh cases were reported. Pudukottai recorded 31, Tiruvarur 27, Mayiladuthurai 24 and Ariyalur 23. In Karur district, 14 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur district continued to report the lowest number of fresh cases in the region with nine fresh cases.