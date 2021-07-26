Central districts report 316 fresh cases

26 July 2021 20:49 IST

Tiruchi

The central districts reported 316 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Monday, in line with the trend of a dip in cases across the state. Nine patients succumbed to the viral infection.

Four deaths were reported in Thanjavur and two in Perambalur district. One death each was reported in three districts- Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts. The remaining four districts- Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam reported nil COVID-19 death.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur reported 103 fresh cases, and Tiruchi 63. The remaining seven districts reported less than 40 fresh cases.

Nagapattinam reported 37 fresh cases and Pudukottai reported 34. In Ariyalur district, 23 patients tested positive and Tiruvarur district recorded 22. Mayiladuthurai district reported 18, while Karur reported 11. Perambalur district continued to report the lowest COVID-19 cases in the region with five fresh cases.