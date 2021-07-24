Central districts report 313 fresh COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 313 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of deaths reported too reflected a sharp dip with only one person succumbing to the infection in Thanjavur district.

The remaining eight districts reported no deaths for the viral infection on Saturday, according to the data published by the Department of Health.

All districts in the central region reported less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases. Thanjavur reported 96 fresh cases, while Tiruchi reported 64. All other districts in the region reported 38 or lesser cases.

In Pudukottai district, 38 fresh cases were reported, and in Nagapattinam, 28. Mayiladuthurai district meanwhile, recorded 24 fresh cases, while Tiruvarur reported 23 and Ariyalur, 19. Meanwhile, in Karur district, 14 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur district continued to report the lowest number of fresh cases in the region with seven fresh cases.