Central districts report 3,073 fresh cases. 64 deaths

As many as 3,073 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, while 64 patients succumbed to the virus.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of deaths with 14 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 11 deaths each, while Pudukottai and Thanjavur reported nine each. Karur reported seven deaths, while Perambalur reported four deaths.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 831 patients reporting positive on Monday.

Tiruchi district reported a significant dip in the number of fresh cases with Monday’s count at 548. Meanwhile, a total of 69 patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, were discharged on Monday after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 492 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in Tiruvarur, with 387 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam had 11 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had eight.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 281 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. The district had nine ICU beds on Monday.

Pudukottai reported 223 fresh cases, Ariyalur 193 and Perambalur 118. Bed vacancy in these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had seven, Perambalur 20, and Ariyalur three.