Central districts report 300 COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

19 September 2021 19:05 IST

The central region reported 300 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Nine patients succumbed to the illness in the region. Of them, three belonged toThanjavur, and two each to Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai. One each from Nagapattinam and Perambalur also died due to the illness.

The number of cases in the region recorded a dip. On Sunday, 103 patients reported positive in Thanjavur and 51 in Tiruchi.

Tiruvarur recorded 40 fresh cases, while Nagapattinam reported 34. In Pudukottai, 20 patients reported COVID-19 positive, and in Mayiladuthurai, 19. In Karur district, 15 patients reported positive, and in Ariyalur, 11. Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with seven fresh cases being reported on Sunday.