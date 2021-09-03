Central districts report 295 fresh cases

The central region reported 295 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the districts saw a slight dip on Friday. Three deaths were reported - one each Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur continued to record around 100 fresh cases. On Friday, 108 reported positive while Tiruchi reported 58 fresh cases, a slight decrease compared to the previous day.

Tiruvarur reported 30 cases while Nagapattinam reported 27 and neighbouring Mayiladuthurai, 25. Pudukottai district also reflected a dip in cases with 18 patients testing positive. Karur recorded 12 cases while in Ariyalur 11 tested positive. Two students of two private schools in the district reported COVID-19 positive, following which tests have been lifted for their classmates. Six patients tested positive in Perambalur.