Tiruchirapalli

Central districts report 295 fresh cases

The central region reported 295 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the districts saw a slight dip on Friday. Three deaths were reported - one each Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur continued to record around 100 fresh cases. On Friday, 108 reported positive while Tiruchi reported 58 fresh cases, a slight decrease compared to the previous day.

Tiruvarur reported 30 cases while Nagapattinam reported 27 and neighbouring Mayiladuthurai, 25. Pudukottai district also reflected a dip in cases with 18 patients testing positive. Karur recorded 12 cases while in Ariyalur 11 tested positive. Two students of two private schools in the district reported COVID-19 positive, following which tests have been lifted for their classmates. Six patients tested positive in Perambalur.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 8:37:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/central-districts-report-295-fresh-cases/article36277735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY