Central districts report 293 new cases

The central region reported 293 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Eight patients succumbed to the illness in the region. Of them, three hailed from Thanjavur, two each from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai and one from Pudukottai.

In Thanjavur district, 77 fresh cases were reported, while in Tiruvarur, there were 71 cases. Tiruvarur district has continuously been reporting a high number of cases. In Tiruchi, 62 people reported COVID-19 positive.

Nagapattinam reported 30 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 24, and Pudukottai, 21. Karur reported 17 COVID-19 positive cases , and Ariyalur, eight. In Perambalur, seven patients registered COVID-19 positive, the least number of cases reported in the region.