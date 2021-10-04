Central districts report 293 fresh positive cases, five more fatalities

The central region reported 293 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight dip compared to the previous days.

The number of patients who succumbed to the illness in the region too witnessed a slight decrease.

Five patients died of the viral infection in the region, three of whom hailed from Thanjavur, while one patient each hailed from Tiruvarur and Pudukottai.

Thanjavur district continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases. On Monday 90 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district.

Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike in cases yet again, with 55 fresh cases reported in the district. Meanwhile, in Tiruchi, 50 cases were reported.

Mayiladuthurai reported 25 fresh cases, while Nagapattinam reported 24, and Pudukottai 20.

Karur district reported 18 COVID-19 positive cases.

Both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported a further dip, reporting six and five fresh cases respectively, the lowest numbers in the region.