Central districts report 291 new cases, five deaths

The central region reported 291 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Five patients died of the viral infection in the region. Two hailed from Tiruvarur, while one patient each hailed from Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.

Thanjavur district witnessed a slight dip in the total number of registered fresh COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, 80 patients reported positive in the district. Tiruvarur reported a sudden spike in cases again with 66 fresh cases. In Tiruchi, 50 cases were reported.

Nagapattinam reported 25 fresh cases, while Pudukottai reported 22 and Mayiladuthurai 21. Karur reported 16 positive cases, a decline over the last few days. Ariyalur district reported six COVID-19 cases, while Perambalur reported five, the least in the region.