Central districts report 280 cases

The central region reported 280 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight dip compared to the previous day. Five patients died of the viral infection in the region, two each hailed from Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, while one patient each belonged to Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

Thanjavur district reported a slight dip in the number of fresh cases reported. On Thursday, 76 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district. Tiruvarur reported 62 fresh cases and Tiruchi 49 cases.

Nagapattinam reported 27 fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai reported 23, and Pudukottai, 20. Karur reported 14 COVID-19 positive cases, a decline over the last few days. Ariyalur district reported five COVID-19 cases while Perambalur reported four, the lowest numbers in the region.


