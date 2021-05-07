Central districts report 2,450 fresh cases

Tiruchi

The central region reported 2,450 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reflecting a rapid rise in the infection rate.

The region reported 15 deaths, of which at least one was reported in seven of the eight districts. Tiruchi district reported the highest ever single-day spike with 784 fresh cases.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths in the region with six patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam reported three, Thanjavur district accounted for two deaths, and there were one casualty each in Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Tiruvarur district.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 784 patients who tested positive, nearly 80% of them were from the city limits. Officials of Tiruchi Corporation said that the testing, tracing and containment measures have been scaled up.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam reported 365 fresh cases. Thanjavur and Tiruvarur both recorded 331 fresh cases each, while Karur reported 265 cases. Pudukottai district recorded 164 positive cases. Ariyalur district reported an increase from the previous day with 114 fresh cases, as did Perambalur with 96 cases.