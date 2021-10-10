Central districts report 235 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

10 October 2021 19:19 IST

The central region reported 235 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number of cases continued to reflect a downward trend across most districts in the region. There was a slight increase in the number of deaths reported; three deaths were registered in Tiruvarur, two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and one in Perambalur district.

Thanjavur district reported a drop in the number of cases. On Sunday, 66 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19 and Tiruvarur 47.

In Nagapattinam, 21 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Pudukottai district registered 14 cases, Karur 13 and Mayiladuthurai 12. In Ariyalur, nine patients tested positive, while Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with three fresh cases reported on Sunday.