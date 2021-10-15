Central districts report 203 fresh cases

15 October 2021 20:31 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 203 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest numbers recorded in the region since May. Meanwhile, three patients succumbed to the illness among the central districts. Two among them hailed from Tiruchi and one from Pudukottai districts.

Thanjavur witnessed a marked dip in the number of cases. On Friday, 59 patients tested COVID-19 positive in the district. Tiruchi reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19, and Tiruvarur, 31.

The other districts too, reflected a declining trend. In Nagapattinam, 17 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Pudukottai and Karur districts registered 14 cases each while in Ariyalur, 10 patients tested positive. Mayiladuthurai district reported a significant dip in cases with six fresh cases while Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with three reported on Friday.