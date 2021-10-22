Central districts report 182 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

22 October 2021 20:23 IST

The central region reported 182 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Four deaths due to the viral infection were registered in the region. Two patients succumbed to the illness in Thanjavur, while one each died in Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

Thanjavur district continued to witness a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 51 patients tested positive. Meanwhile, Tiruchi reported 46 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 25 fresh cases.

Karur reported a slight increase with 21 patients testing positive. In Tiruvarur, 20 patients reported positive, Nagapattinam 16 and Pudukottai 15. Mayiladuthurai district registered nine cases. In Perambalur, three patients tested positive while Ariyalur district registered a marked dip in the number of fresh cases with only one fresh case, the lowest in the region.