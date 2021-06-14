Central districts report 1,804 fresh cases

14 June 2021 20:45 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Monday reported 1,804 fresh cases, a sharp dip reported for the first time since the month of May. The number of deaths reported also seemed to be on the decline -- 42 patients succumbed to the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of deaths with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam reported nine, while Tiruvarur reported seven. Perambalur district reported six deaths, Ariyalur, four, Thanjavur, three, and Pudukottai, two. No deaths were reported in Karur.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region with 596 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district came second with 378 patients testing positive, while Nagapattinam reported 285. All three districts reported a significant dip in the number of patients reporting positive.

Tiruvarur, meanwhile, reported a marked drop with 193 patients testing positive. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 12 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had 22. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 99 and 96 beds respectively.

Karur reported 129 patients reporting positive for COVID-19, Pudukottai district reported 89, and Ariyalur reported 82. Only five ICU beds were available in the Pudukottai district while Ariyalur had only three. Karur district had a vacancy of 37 ICU beds.

Perambalur district, meanwhile, recorded 52. Meanwhile, the district had increased its bed capacity and reported that 33 ICU beds were available.