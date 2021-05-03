Central districts report 18 deaths

Tiruchi

03 May 2021 20:47 IST

The central region reported 1,838 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The region reported 13 deaths, the highest in recent days. Five of the eight districts reported at least one death. Tiruchi district reported the highest ever single-day spike with 653 fresh cases on a single day.

A 45-year-old woman with diabetes and men aged 82, 64, and 51 years, all with comorbidity of hypertension succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi. In Nagapattinam, men aged 62, 61, and 48 years and a 48-year-old woman also died of the virus. Two men in Thanjavur, and two in Tiruvarur, and a 82-year-old man from Perambalur died of COVID-19.

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 653 patients who tested positive, more than 70% were from within the Tiruchi city limits.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur reported a slight increase compared to the previous days with 321 fresh cases. Nagapattinam recorded 232 fresh cases, with Karur close behind at 229 cases. Tiruvarur reported 206 fresh cases, and Pudukottai, 113. In Ariyalur district, 45 patients tested positive on Monday, while Perambalur recorded 39 cases.