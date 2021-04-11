Central districts record over 600 cases

The central region reported 693 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, one of the highest single-day spikes recorded in the region. They consisted of a large number of patients from Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi, which recorded a marked increase in the rate of infection. One death was reported in the region, in Perambalur district.

A 50-year-old man who suffered from pre-existing ailments of diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease succumbed to COVID-19.

Thanjavur district reported the highest number of cases in the region with 178 fresh cases. Nagapattinam reported 159, reflecting a marked rise over the last week, and Tiruchi, 154. Tiruvarur, too, recorded an increase in the number of cases reported with 100 patients testing positive on Sunday.

Pudukottai reported 40 fresh cases, and Karur, 38. In Ariyalur district, 20 patients tested positive and in Perambalur, four persons were infected.