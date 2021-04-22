Central districts record over 1,000 cases for the first time

22 April 2021 20:55 IST

Tiruchi reported the highest number in the region with 359 fresh cases

Tiruchi

The central region reported 1,170 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number of cases reported in the region so far.

Patients from four districts - Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur made up nearly three-fourths of the total number of patients who tested positive. Meanwhile, four deaths, including a 102-year-old woman from Nagapattinam were reported in the region. The woman was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagapattinam, where she was receiving treatment for COVID-19 since April 15. She suffered from clinical severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and died from the viral infection.

An 81-year-old man from Nagapattinam who also suffered from clinical severe pneumonia also succumbed to the infection. A 79-year-old woman from Perambalur with no pre-existing ailments and a 68-year-old man from Thanjavur who had been diagnosed with diabetes also died of COVID-19.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of cases in the region on Thursday with 359 fresh cases. Thanjavur district reported 283 while Nagapattinam reported double the number of cases as in the previous days with 201 fresh cases on Thursday.

In Tiruvarur, 102 patients tested positive and in Karur, 84. Pudukottai district too, reported a slight increase with 77 fresh cases, while Ariyalur recorded 47. Perambalur district on Thursday reported 17 fresh cases for COVID-19.

Testing ramped up

The Tiruchi Corporation has ramped up testing in the city limits, where more than half of the number of cases are detected. Officials of the civic body said that mobile fever camps and random checks by health officials would be conducted on April 23 and 24 in over 30 wards. “We are focussing on areas where a large number of cases were reported last year,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, a traveller from Kuala Lampur who landed at the Tiruchi International Airport caused a stir after he had produced a COVID-19 positive report on arrival. The patient was immediately admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while all travellers were being traced and asked to isolate themselves.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, meanwhile has issued a notice to the airport authorities on the negligence. “This is not the first time that this is happening. We have issued three notices earlier as well. It is the duty of the airline to check and verify COVID-19 test reports while boarding the passengers. Because of them, unnecessary panic is created,” S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi said.