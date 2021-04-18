Central districts record 993 fresh cases

The central region reported 993 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day spike recorded in the region. As many as 691 patients were from Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi, which recorded a marked increase in COVID-19 cases reported. Four deaths were reported in the region - two in Nagapattinam district and one each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

An 82-year-old man who suffered from pulmonary tuberculosis and a 52-year-old man with a history of hypertension, and meningitis died in Nagapattinam. A 60-year-old man from Thanjavur with no pre-existing ailments and a 77-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease from Tiruchi also succumbed to the viral infection.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of cases in the region on Sunday with 311 fresh cases. Officials in the district said that despite the spike in numbers, the cases were still scattered and there was no ground for creation of containment zones, even within corporation limits.

Nagapattinam recorded 219 fresg cases, Thanjavur 171, and Tiruvarur, 119 cases on Sunday. A total of 80 patients tested positive in Karur, 57 in Pudukottai and 31 in Ariyalur. Perambalur district, however, continued to report a low number of cases. On Sunday, five patients tested positive.