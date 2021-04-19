Central districts record 929 cases

The central region reported 929 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, one of the highest single-day spikes recorded in the region. A majority of the patients were from three districts – Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

Three deaths were reported in the region - two in Thanjavur district and one in Tiruchi. A 95-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension, and a 70-year-old man who also suffered from diabetes died of the viral infection in Thanjavur. A 68-year-old man from Tiruchi also succumbed to COVID-19.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of cases in the region on Monday with 303 fresh cases. Thanjavur district reported a spurt in cases with 217 patients testing positive.

Nagapattinam recorded 125, fresh cases, a slight drop compared to the previous day. Tiruvarur recorded 90 fresh cases, Pudukottai 84 and Karur 76. Ariyalur reported 26 fresh cases, while Perambalur district continued to report low number of cases with eight testing positive on Monday.