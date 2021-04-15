Central districts record 821 new cases and three deaths

Central districts on Thursday recorded 821 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on account of the virus.

All three patients, who died of COVID-19 related implications, were from Nagapattinam district. A 61-year-old female from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to the Government Periyar Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on April 9 with complaints of fever for four days, died on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. She had no co-morbidities prior to the hospitalisation.

Similarly, a 72-year old male from Nagapattinam with type-II diabetes mellitus, who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam on April 2, died on Wednesday. He also died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The third person, who died due to COVID-9 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, was a 68-year old male from Nagapattinam. He was admitted to the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam on March 31.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, 821 new cases were reported in central districts on Thursday. Tiruchi district topped the list with 241 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 166 cases in Thanjavur district. It was 134 in Nagapattinam, 125 in Tiruvarur districts. Karur and Ariyalur districts reported 53 and 29 new cases. There were 62 new cases in Pudukottai district. Perambalur district recorded 11 cases.