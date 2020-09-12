Central districts record 675 fresh COVID-19 cases

12 September 2020 20:27 IST

There is a slight increase over Friday's tally of 654

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Saturday recorded 675 fresh cases of COVID-19, a slight increase over Friday's tally of 654 cases. However, there was a significant drop in deaths with only two reported in the region- one each in Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts.

A 54-year-old woman with comorbidity of diabetes from Nagapattinam and a 43-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions from Tiruchi succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam recorded the highest number of cases with 153 patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the 153 were 90 index cases with no history of travel or contacts, two front line workers, primary contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Tiruvarur, 147 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Among the 147 were local index cases and primary contacts, official sources said. Tiruvarur, on Sunday, crossed the 8000 cases mark with 8123 patients testing positive for the infection so far.

Thanjavur recorded 145 cases and among them were a staff nurse of the Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital, seven antenatal mothers, a policeman, a staff nurse at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an accounts officer in the labour department, three workers at a private hospital, and two employees of a private bank in Kumbakonam. Meanwhile, a total of 104 patients who had been undergoing treatment in the district were discharged after recovering from the infection on Sunday.

In Tiruchi, 79 people reported positive for the viral infection. They included primary contacts and local cases of patients who tested positive earlier. A total of 28 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and eight patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Sunday.

Pudukottai recorded 77 new cases of the viral infection, many of who were local index cases with no contact history and people who were primary contacts of a patient who tested positive earlier.

In Karur, 43 fresh cases were recorded. Among the patients who tested positive were residents of Kulithalai, Vengamedu, Chinnandan Kovil, among other localities. Meanwhile, interdistrict travellers who had visited the district from Tiruchi too tested positive.

Perambalur recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the 17 were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and local cases.

Fourteen people tested positive for the infection in Ariyalur. Five of them hailed from Ariyalur urban and Ariyalur blocks, while one each hailed fro mThirumanur, Sendurai, T. Palur while two hailed from Andimadam and four from Jayankondam blocks. Meanwhile, 295 throat swabs were lifted from patients from containment zones, people with contact or travel history and from patients with symptoms of the infection.