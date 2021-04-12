Central districts record 649 new cases and three deaths

Central districts on Monday recorded 649 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

All those who died were above 70 years of age. While Tiruchi accounted for two deaths, Nagapattinam recorded one death.

A 75-year-old female belonging to Nagapattinam, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on April 29, died due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She had complaints of cough, fever and difficulty in breathing for nine days.

Similarly, a 76-year-old male from Tiruchi, who tested positive for the virus on April 7, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital on April 6 with complaints of cough for eight days and difficulty in breathing for five days. He had comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus before being admitted to the hospital.

Another patient from Tiruchi, aged 74, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, the maximum number of cases in the region were reported in Tiruchi district with 184 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Thanjavur with 127 cases and Nagapattinam with 125 cases. Tiruvarur reported two short of 100 cases. There were 45 cases in Pudukottai and 44 in Karur district. Ariyalur and Perambalur reported 22 and 4 cases respectively.

Most of the cases in Tiruchi district were from Tiruchi city. A few clusters had emerged from K. Abishekapuram and Ariyamangalam zones.