Central districts record 572 new cases

Thanjavur continues to see more number of cases in the region

Tiruchi

The central districts on Sunday recorded 572 new cases of coronavirus, reflecting a slight drop compared to Saturday’s 590. Seven deaths- three in Tiruvarur and two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur were recorded.

Men aged 75, and 70 and a 67-year-old post-transplant patient died of COVID-19 in Tiruvarur. In Thanjavur, men aged 64 and 68 years succumbed to the viral infection. The 68-year-old man suffered from coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease.

A 77-year-old man with coronary artery disease and a 55-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome in Nagapattinam also died of the disease.

Despite recording lower than 200 cases, Thanjavur continued to report the highest number among the central districts. Of the 181 persons who tested positive, four were staff nurses on COVID duty and one a doctor at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Two lecturers at a private college, and a lecturer at the Department of Pharmacy at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital also tested positive. However, only six of the 181 cases were reported from within the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation limits.

Tiruvarur recorded 98 new COVID cases, while Tiruchi recorded 87 fresh cases. Among the patients in both districts there were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with symptoms of Influenza-like Illnesses. “Most of these patients were from existing containment zones,” a senior official said.

In Nagapattinam, 61 patients tested positive while in Pudukottai 48 fresh cases were recorded. Officials in both districts said that large section of the positive cases were local index cases with no travel or contact history.

Meanwhile, in Karur, 48 patients tested positive for the viral infection.

In Ariyalur, of the 37 who tested positive, five hailed from Ariyalur block, two from Thirumanur, three from Sendurai, three each from Andimadam and T. Palur and 12 from Jayankondam block. Meanwhile, 255 throat swab samples were lifted on Saturday for testing.

Perambalur recorded 12 new cases including inter-district travellers and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses. While most patients are admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, some were also admitted to hospitals in Tiruchi.