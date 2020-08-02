Central districts record 541 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

02 August 2020 21:08 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region on Sunday recorded a total of 541 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths- one each in Thanjavur and Perambalur.

A 55-year-old man from Thanjavur with severe hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease died at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital while a 58-year-old man from Perambalur, also suffering from diabetes and hypertension and had breathing difficulty, died at a private hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 136 patients in Tiruchi, many from within existing containment zones tested positive for the viral infection, while 125 tested positive in Pudukottai.

In Thanjavur, a doctor at a private hospital, a coordinator of the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, two priests at a church in Thanjavur, deputy superintended at Kumbakonam Sub Jail, a receptionist at a private hospital were among those who tested positive. Many cases were detected at fever camps.

Ariyalur saw a sharp increase in cases with 73 patients testing positive. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 1,023. Of them, 840 patients had recovered and returned home. Meanwhile, 189 new samples were lifted from containment areas and patients with symptoms and sent for testing.

Tiruvarur recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases.

In Perambalur, 27 tested positive, among whom four were employees of a private manufacturing company. All remaining patients were patients with influenza-like Illnesses and primary contacts of patients who had previously tested positive.

Five of the patients were admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi, one to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital while the remaining were admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Karur recorded 28 new cases, among who were 11 women. Meanwhile, 18 patients, including two from Tiruchi and one from Dindigul, were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Among the 16 who tested positive in Nagapattinam were four police personnel, one man from Erode, three primary contacts and patients with influenza-like illnesses. One patient who travelled from Bahrain also has tested positive.