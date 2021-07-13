Central districts record 477 fresh positive cases, 13 fatalities

TIRUCHI

13 July 2021 22:16 IST

Thanjavur tops list with 185 new cases

The central districts on Tuesday registered 477 fresh cases and the death of 13 patients due to COVID-19 infection.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Thanjavur continued to report high number of fresh cases among the central districts. It recorded 185 cases and two deaths.

All other districts ,including Tiruchi, registered less than 100 cases.

While 98 patients tested positive in Tiruchi on Tuesday, Mayiladuthurai reported 37 fresh cases, Nagapattinam 34 and Pudukottai 33.

The day’s count was 23 in Ariyalur, 19 in Karur, 16 in Perambalur and 33 in Tiruvarur.

In terms of fatalities, Ariyalur district recorded four deaths followed by two each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur.

Tiruchi and Karur registered one death each. No death was reported in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur.